Pittsburgh-area man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in shooting of father

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Indiana County man pleaded guilty to third-degree murder to killing his father.

The Indiana County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that Matthew Bartlebaugh, 29, of Glen Campbell pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime. Bartlebaugh will be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2024, the district attorney's office said.

"The Judge also ordered that a pre-sentence investigation report be completed by the Indiana County Probation Department prior to sentencing," Friday's release from the DA's office said.

Police were called to a home at the intersection of Graham and Morris streets in Glen Campbell at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.

They say Bartlebaugh went into his dad's home and shot him while he was in bed. Jerry Bartlebaugh was killed, but his girlfriend, who was also in the bed, was unharmed, officials said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and a lengthy standoff ensued. Matthew Bartlebaugh was later taken into custody at around 10 a.m.