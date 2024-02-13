Indiana County man arrested, charged with multiple counts of arson

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - An Indiana County man has been arrested and charged with 17 felony counts of arson following a Pennsylvania State Police investigation into an apartment fire.

Kailum Jamal Miller, 28, of Indiana, Pa., was charged with 17 felony counts of arson, causing or risking catastrophe and criminal mischief, among other charges, according to a state police media release.

Indiana County emergency dispatchers deployed the Indiana Fire Association and Citizens' Ambulance Service to the 300 block of Maple Street in White Township just before midnight on Monday, with several other municipal fire companies called to battle the blaze.

Responding firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained in Apartment F of the building. Apartment F was found to be unoccupied while adjoining apartments were occupied, the media release added.

No injuries were reported, but three residents of a nearby apartment were displaced, which prompted an investigation.

Miller was known to reside in Apartment F and was identified as the suspect. With assistance from the Indiana Borough Police Department, Miller was located and taken into custody early Tuesday morning without incident, per state police.

Troopers determined that Miller intentionally started the fire with a small lighter, which he used to ignite a bare mattress and a coat. He then left the apartment and fled the area on foot.

Miller remains in the Indiana County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27 at 11:00 a.m.