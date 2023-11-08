Indiana Co. man pleads guilty in 2016 double murder and robbery case

INDIANA CO. (KDKA) - An Indiana Co. man is now facing at least 65 years in prison for his role in a 2016 double murder and robbery.

25-year-old Nathaniel Price pled guilty on Monday in Indiana County Court to two counts of third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person regarding the killings of Timothy Gardner and Jaqueline Brink in 2016.

According to Pa. Attorney General Michelle Henry, Price accepted the plea and was sentenced to 65-to-130 years in prison.

"In an attempt to steal money, the defendant callously took the lives of two individuals. First, killing someone he knew, and then proceeding to kill someone who happened to be a witness to the crime," said Attorney General Henry.

"I hope today's plea brings closure to the family and loved ones of the victims. While we cannot bring back the lives that were lost, the defendant will be held accountable for his crimes."

Pa. state police investigators uncovered that Price and two co-defendants went to Gardner's home trying to rob him. Investigators also said a co-defendant beat Gardner with a metal bar prior to Price jumping on the victim and killing him.

According to the release, Price went upstairs to where Brink was, and killed her, as she was a witness to the incident.