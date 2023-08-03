Indiana Co. DA rules that State Police Troopers were justified in deadly July shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Indiana County District Attorney has ruled that State Police were justified in shooting and killing a man during a car chase last month.

District Attorney Robert Manzi says that when a Trooper tried to pull over a pickup truck with a broken tail-light, the driver took off and police chased him.

When the driver rammed a State Police car, the DA says a Trooper opened fire, killing John Dye.

The DA says tests showed that Dye was drunk.