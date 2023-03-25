Indiana Borough Police Department respond to off-campus altercation

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Indiana Borough Police Department responded to an off-campus altercation near Indiana University of Pennsylvania early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue after receiving reports that a gun had discharged during a physical altercation.

Witnesses said a single gunshot was fired into the ceiling of the residence as a fight was occurring, according to a press release from police. No one was injured from the gunshot, while one person was injured from the fight inside the residence. The suspect was not directly involved in the fight, police said, and the gunshot was not directed toward a specific individual.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black male in his early-20s, wearing a black coat, a gray hoodie with black lining, and dark pants.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no active threat to the community.