Testing finds toxic chemical levels near derailment site substantially higher than samples in neighboring towns

DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Residents of East Palestine, Ohio heard concerning results from soil tests near the site where the Norfolk Southern train derailed.

Officials decided to burn five tank cars of vinyl chloride after the train derailed in February. In May, Scott Smith tested the soil on Taggert Street. The independent testing expert says his results showed toxic chemical levels near the derailment site are up to 900 times higher than samples in neighboring towns.

He blames the dust kicked up during the soil remediation process.

"The soil testing we did, 27,000 to a 164,000 percent more in these dioxins. It is that simple," Smith said Wednesday. "And in laymen's terms, you don't need my testing or anybody else's, these health symptoms were not ubiquitous in the environment prior to the derailment."

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso: "Based on the soil testing that you did, do you feel it's safe for these people living right now in East Palestine?"

Smith: "I would meet with my doctor to understand my specific soil results. It's hard to make a blanket statement about things being unsafe or safe."

Residents expressed anger and frustration when they learned about the results at a special meeting Wednesday.

"I am fed up with no answers," one woman said. "I need somebody to go in who understands it that will help me."

"We desperately need some actionable takeaways from today because if we don't get them you are just creating more panic," another woman added.

Jess Conard is a mother of three who lives close to the derailment site in East Palestine. She is one of about 75 people wearing wristbands that are collecting data for a long-term health study by the University of Kentucky. Conard says her family has had respiratory and eye problems and nose bleeds.

"We have been told that we are going to just get cancer," Conard said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency but did not hear back. The Ohio DEP released a statement, saying:

"Ohio EPA is committed to the health and safety of the people of East Palestine. Our role in the clean up has primarily been overseeing the testing of surface water, ground water, and drinking water. The U.S. EPA is the lead agency overseeing soil testing and could better answer your questions related to those specific test results."