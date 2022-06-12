Inaugural Pride in the Park event takes place in Connellsville

Pride In The Park event takes place in Connellsville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday marked the first-ever "Pride in the Park" event in Connellsville.

It was put on by the Connellsville Diversity and Inclusion Board at Yough River Park.

There were performances by local bands and DJs, drag kings and queens, and stalls featuring local artists.

"We're hosting to have a day of commiseration and celebration with the whole community, but also to provide a safe, welcoming space for LGBTQ folks in our area," event organizer, Paula Johnston, said.

Lt. Governor John Fetterman even autographed a painted portrait of himself as a door prize.

The board hopes to make the event even bigger and better for 2023.