Inaugural nonstop Icelandair flight arrives at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The first flight from Iceland as part of new service to and from Western Pennsylvania on Icelandair arrived here in Pittsburgh last night.

The flight arrived at Pittsburgh International Airport just after 7 p.m. and the first flight to Reyjkavik took off around 8:30 p.m.

Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason was on the flight that arrived here in Pittsburgh.

The flights to and from Iceland will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

"Pittsburgh is the latest addition to our extensive route network and our 16th destination in North America. The North American market has been very strong and in recent years U.S. citizens have been the largest group of tourists visiting Iceland," said Bogason. "The Pittsburgh route is off to a good start, with passengers from 25 European destinations booked to Pittsburgh and travelers from Pittsburgh have booked flights to 30 destinations in Europe."

As part of the launch of service to Iceland from Pittsburgh, the airline is offering roundtrip airfare from July to October for $499 if booked by next week.