In-state Pitt students to receive grant thanks to additional COVID-19 relief money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania students at the University of Pittsburgh will be getting grants thanks to funding from Governor Tom Wolf.

The University of Pittsburgh is planning to distribute $7.5 million to more than 20,000 in-state students on all five campuses as part of the state's one-time allocation of COVID-19 relief money.

"We remain grateful for the support of the legislature and Governor Wolf for preserving both the University's longstanding partnership with the commonwealth and the in-state tuition rate that our partnership supports," said David Brown, Vice Chancellor of Government Relations and Advocacy. "This is a powerful benefit—and a life-changing one—for Pitt students and families throughout Pennsylvania."

The university estimates that in-state undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled half-time at least will get approximately $350.

Meanwhile, the final dollar amount will be determined on in-state enrollment numbers following the add/drop period which concludes on September 9.

Eligible students will have an email from the university informing them when the grand funding is posted to their "PittPAY" the service that is the university's online billing and payment system.

Pitt was also granted $167,000 in funding to support rural outreach. That funding will be used by the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford to help the most rural populations in Pennsylvania receive educational services.