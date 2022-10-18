Impractical Jokers bringing live comedy tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBUGH (KDKA) - Impractical Jokers Q, Murr and Sal are bringing their just-announced live comedy tour to Pittsburgh.

The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour kicks off at the PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 2. The trio will visit 15 other cities, including Boston, Charlotte, Newark, Chicago and Seattle.

The show "Impractical Jokers" has been running since 2011 and Q, Murr and Sal just celebrated their 10-year milestone.

"We are so excited to finally get back on tour next year," they said in a press release. "After the difficult last couple of years, we are looking forward to laughing again with all the Impractical Jokers fans out there and bringing them a personalized and intimate comedic experience like never before."

Pe-sale starts Wednesday and tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.