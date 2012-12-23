"Immaculate Reception" Monument Unveiled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In honor of its 40th anniversary, the "Immaculate Reception" monument was unveiled near Heinz Field Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Senator John Heinz History Center and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated all took part in the unveiling.

A special ceremony was held with notable former Steelers players, including Franco Harris.

"When I hear Jack Fleming make that call, I have to admit, it still brings back goosebumps," Harris said

The ceremony took place where the "Immaculate Reception" actually happened at the old Three Rivers Stadium, between Heinz Field and Stage AE.

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 'Immaculate Reception' and it will forever have a place in all of our memories," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Over the years I have had many fans tell me we should do something to commemorate the exact location of Franco Harris' catch. I am glad we are finally able to get this done with the help of the Heinz History Center and ATI."

The Steelers will also salute Harris at the Steelers-Bengals game Sunday, which is the actual anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

"The last 40 years, Franco and I have talked about this play a million times," former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano said. "And it's funny, I had no clue it was ever going to come to this -- a 40th anniversary or a statue."

The Steelers will face off against the Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. on KDKA-TV.

