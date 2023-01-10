Immaculate Reception ball finds permanent home thanks to Troy Polamalu and Joe Hardy's friendship

Immaculate Reception ball finds its permanent home with the help from family of Joe Hardy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was supposed to be a celebration of life, but it sadly had to turn into a celebration of legacy. Joe Hardy was born on Jan. 7, 1923. He died on Jan. 7, 2023, 100 years to the exact day.

There was a birthday party planned on that night and I was honored to be asked to emcee it. That party still went on, as Hardy would've certainly wanted it to.

In the weeks leading up to it, Maggie Hardy, Joe's daughter, and the entire family were confronted with a problem.

What do you get a guy who had everything?

Joe was always a Pittsburgh sports fan and when Maggie saw an interview recently with Jim Baker, she thought of the perfect gift for Joe the sports fan.

Baker had the Immaculate Reception ball in his possession for the last 50 years after battling to get it in the aftermath of that Franco Harris touchdown and extra point that followed in 1972.

There was no netting behind the goal posts in those days, so when the extra point by Roy Gerela was up for grabs, Baker was the one who got it, and has kept it in safe keeping every day.

Recently, Baker was interviewed and indicated that he wanted this ball kept in the Pittsburgh area forever and not flipped by collectors looking to cash in on it.

Maggie saw that, set up a meeting with Baker with assurances that she wanted this as a gift for her father and nothing more. Baker was very comfortable with that promise and that arrangement. So, they made a deal and Maggie had the perfect gift for her dad.

On Saturday, the plan was for Baker to hand the ball off to Harris, who would then turn and hand it off to Joe. Unfortunately, Harris had suddenly passed away just days before the 50th anniversary, so who could do the honors then?

Steelers legend Troy Polamalu, who over the last 16 years, developed a special relationship with Joe. The gift was there, unfortunately without Joe to receive it.

"This is just phenomenal, and I do wish Dad, I wish you were here now to see this," Maggie said.

Joe was no ordinary Joe; he will be missed. He was known as a brilliant businessman man, but even with his amazing career, he always remembered what matters most, the people.

He helped make the American dream real for so many, especially those here in Western Pennsylvania.