"I'm going to scream it from the rooftops!" Apollo-Ridge senior awarded, surprise full scholarship

SPRING CHURCH, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a special Friday at Apollo-Ridge High School in Armstrong County after a senior received a surprise full college scholarship that would change the rest of her life.

Anticipation was high as loved ones gathered in a room.

Two of 17-year-old Jemaira Lynch's best friends come in, crying as they hug Jemaira's mother, Danielle.

"Oh my god, you haven't been able to tell her?" one friend said.

"I've been avoiding her," Danielle responded.

They lined up to get ready to surprise the girl of the hour.

"She deserves this so much," a friend said.

Jemaira finally walked in, welcomed by Sonya Lapikas, the director of admissions from Thiel College in Greenville, Pa.

Her face was at first perplexed, but within seconds lit up.

"Congratulations!" Lapikas said. "You were awarded one of the five full-tuition scholarships."

Jemaira whispered to herself, 'Oh my god,' and soaked in the moment.

"I guess I know where I'm going to college," Jemaira said to the sound of laughs.

She received one of five full scholarships to Thiel worth $146,000.

"It feels like a weight's been lifted off my chest," Jemaira said.

The 12th-grader got into Thiel in September. She knew she wanted to go to college there, but only if it was financially plausible.

Jemaira plans to study early childhood in special education, and after graduation is interested in volunteering with the Peace Corps for two years, which means she wouldn't get a paycheck during that time.

"This was the last piece to the puzzle," Jemaira said.

Her parents, Danielle and Jeremy couldn't be more proud.

"I really feel like it couldn't have happened to a better person," Danielle said.

They're now ready to count down the days. In fact, Jemaira hasn't wasted any time.

"I've been buying stuff for my dorm room," Jemaira said.

Though first, it's time to celebrate.

"I'm going to scream it from the rooftops," Jemaira said.