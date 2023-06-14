'I'm a three-time champ, remember that:' Phil Kessel, Teddy Blueger win Stanley Cup with Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) - Phil Kessel is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

That's also what he acknowledged on Tuesday night on the ice at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to their first championship in just the franchise's sixth year.

They defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in game five, taking the series four games to one.

"Takes me back to my Toronto days," Kessel told The Hockey News during the postgame celebration. "You guys said I couldn't win and now I'm a three-time champ, remember that."

While Kessel hadn't played since the first round of the playoffs when Vegas defeated Winnipeg, his presence as a healthy scratch and supportive teammate was lauded by his teammates.

"He's probably one of, if not the most, likable teammate I've ever played with," said Vegas captain Mark Stone in an interview with Sportsnet. "[He] brings a smile to your face when you come into the rink every day. You can count on him bringing good vibes to the dressing room, and he's been one of my favorite teammates I've ever played with."

The 35-year-old right-wing was signed this past summer to a one-year deal and totaled 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 assists and once again played a full 82-game season.

Along with Kessel, former Penguin Teddy Blueger was also a part of the championship run for the Golden Knights.

Blueger was traded to Vegas around the NHL Trade Deadline for prospect Peter Diliberatore and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Like Kessel, Blueger did not play in the Stanley Cup Final, but he did record a goal and an assist in the western conference final against the Dallas Stars.

On the other side of the ice, former Penguin Patric Hornqvist was an emotional presence for the Panthers, despite not having played since December 3 due to concussion issues.

"I love the game, I want to give back to the game, and that's why I try to be around as much as I can, in different positions, too, to see where the game can take me when I'm done playing," he told The Athletic last week.

The next big date on the NHL calendar now with the Stanley Cup awarded is the NHL Entry Draft which is set for June 28 and as of now, the Penguins hold the 14th overall pick.