Illinois man wanted in double shooting, carjacking arrested after SWAT standoff in Donora

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) - A man wanted in connection with a double shooting and carjacking in Illinois was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Donora Tuesday night.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Lewis McCracken from Elgin, Illinois was wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, after the shooting and carjacking in Huntley, Illinois on July 18. 

Agencies in Huntley and Washington County worked with the FBI to track McCracken to Thompson Avenue at Donora. 

Washington County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit executed a search warrant and after a nearly two-hour standoff, the sheriff's office said McCracken was taken into custody without incident. 

He's being held in the Washington County Correctional Facility without bond pending extradition to Illinois. 

