Iconic Volkswagen Beetle on a pole in Westmoreland County is staying put

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A landmark in Westmoreland County won't be going anywhere, despite a new business moving into the area. 

The icon Volkswagen Bug that sits up on a pole over Route 66 in Salem Township is staying put.

Michael Pampena and his wife recently moved their Murrysville Auto Sales and 66 Customs and Collisions business into the building where the vehicle on the pole is located.

It seems that they and the building's owners were just what the other were looking for.

Pampena says the Bug has been a fixture since the 1960's and serves as a landmark, with people in the area even giving directions to others using the car as a reference point!

