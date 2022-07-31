Watch CBS News
'I want people to start believing in this community:' Artist unveils new mural in Hill District

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A Gift To The Hill District mural unveiled
A Gift To The Hill District mural unveiled 00:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new mural stands proud over the Hill District.

The mural is titled "A Gift to the Hill District" and it can be found along Centre Avenue.

It was created for the 58th Carnegie International at the Carnegie Museum of Art.

James Hough said you can call him the lead artist but it's not just his. He said it was shaped and created by the entire community.

"The message is essentially the August Wilson quote that we chose - 'have a belief in one's self that is greater than anyone's disbelief,'" said Hough. "I want people to really start believing in this community, I want people to start engaging in this community, and I want people to start sharing you know themselves." 

The mural took about three and a half months to complete.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

