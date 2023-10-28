"I think they're proud:" Two Beaver County kids helping those in need ahead of the cold weather

Two Beaver County kids using the holidays to help those in need

By: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak

MONACA (KDKA) - While most kids spend their free time hanging out or playing with their friends, two kids in one local community are dedicating their time to giving back in a big way.

For 13-year-old Rocco and 11-year-old Remy in Monaca, the last couple of months have been dedicated to organizing a winter coat collection event.

This comes after the summer when they began a little library in neighboring Aliquippa.

The kids said it's important for them to make sure any of their neighbors in need can get the winter essentials at no cost.

"We wanted to help out people when it was cold and we thought that there was a lot of space by the little free library and there's a lot of places willing to help us in Beaver County," they said.

The kids have partnered with local businesses to host their collection boxes and as of Thursday night, they already have over 130 coats!

However, the kids say it's not just limited to coats, they're taking it all - scarves, gloves, blankets, new socks, and they want to collect as much as possible ahead of their distribution event on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Main Street in Aliquippa.

Remy and Rocco said they think they're making their parents proud.

"I think they're proud, I think they're really proud of us and I think they think we accomplished a lot," they said.

If you're interested in helping Rocco and Remy, they're collecting donations through next Saturday.

The big distribution gets underway on November 14 - the kids said all the winter gear that remains when the event is over will be donated to the local homeless community and adoption connection in Beaver.