Stretch of I-376 in Mercer County closed to demolish bridge smashed by truck

Stretch of I-376 in Mercer County closed to remove bridge smashed by truck

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A stretch of I-376 in Mercer County will be closed for a couple of days after a truck smashed into a bridge on Thursday.

Investigators said the bed of a roll-off truck lifted when the driver passed under the bridge that carries Route 318 over the interstate, CBS affiliate WKBN reported. The truck got stuck and the driver was severely injured.

PennDOT said after the crash on Thursday morning, it shut down Route 318 and I-376 eastbound and sent a bridge inspection crew out to assess the damage.

The bridge deck and three of the beams sustained substantial damage. For the safety of everyone driving underneath, crews decided the damaged stretch had to be removed. Demolition started on Friday.

I-376 eastbound will stay closed until the damaged stretch is removed, PennDOT said. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate before the bridge and will reenter at a nearby on-ramp. Shenango Township said the detour will likely be lifted by Sunday.

According to PennDOT, a reopening for Route 318 will be determined once officials decide whether to repair or replace the entire structure. The detour for Route 318 is posted using Route 18 and I-376 westbound, PennDOT said.

The 218-foot bridge was built in 1966, and before the crash, PennDOT said it was rated in fair condition. It's used by about 3,200 vehicles a day.