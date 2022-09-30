Watch CBS News
Hyper Products recalls certain HyperJuice USB-C chargers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two versions of Hyper Products' USB-C chargers aren't safe to use because they could overheat.

These are the HyperJuice 65W and 100W stackable chargers. There are several reports of these chargers overheating, melting, and then causing other damage.

You can ask for a refund through Hyper Products' website, or call the toll-free number at 866-203-5570.

