Hyman scores twice in Oilers' 6-1 win over Penguins

Zach Hyman scored two goals and Leon Draisaitl had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1 on Sunday.

Ryan McLeod and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry and Cody Ceci also scored for the Oilers, who have won four in a row and are 31-8-1 in their last 40 games. Calvin Pickard stopped 22 shots.

Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins in their third straight loss. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 31 saves.

Edmonton started the scoring with 5:53 left in the opening period as McDavid elected to shoot on a 2-on-1, but Nedeljkovic kicked the rebound straight to Hyman, who shoveled it in. Hyman has now scored in nine straight home games.

With the assist, McDavid stretched his overall points streak to 11 games and extended his home point streak to 25 games, his personal-best.

The Oilers made it 2-0 at 2:57 of the second as they broke out on a 3-on-1 shortly after a big save by Pickard in their own net, with McLeod making a nice pass through to Perry, who directed in his eighth of the season and fourth with the Oilers.

Edmonton struck again about three minutes later as a puck caromed right onto Hyman's stick in front and he scored his team-leading 42nd goal. It was his 12th goal in his last nine games at home and 10th goal in his last eight overall.

Pittsburgh had a chance to get back in the game with three minutes to play in the second when Jansen Harkins was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked on a breakaway by Edmonton defender Brett Kulak. However, Harkins shot the puck wide of the net.

Edmonton kept pouring it on with 1:13 remaining in the second as McLeod scored from a bad angle, chipping a shot off of Nedeljkovic's mask and in from near the goal line for his 10th.

Then, just 23 seconds later, Ceci was able to get his second of the season with a wrist shot to the far corner from the right faceoff dot. Warren Foegele picked up his second assist of the game to give him a career high for points at 31.

The Oilers made it 6-0 at 6:03 of the third as a huge rebound from Draisaitl's shot came over to McDavid and he wired home his 23rd.

The Penguins ended Pickard's shutout bid with 7:37 to play as a puck hit Ceci behind the net and bounced in front to Malkin at the side of the net to give him his 17th of the year.

Pittsburgh was without the services of Matthew Nieto, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, while Edmonton was missing Derek Ryan.

Leon Draisaitl played in his 697th career game with the Oilers, passing Gretzky for 10th place in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Columbus on Tuesday night to open a two-game homestand.

Oilers: At Boston on Tuesday night to open a four-game trip.

