HVAC fire reported at Wexford daycare center; no children, staff injured

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - Multiple emergency crews were called to Wexford KinderCare on Friday night.

News Chopper 2 was flying over VIP Drive, where several fire trucks and ambulances could be seen. Emergency responders told KDKA-TV that no one was transported.

The daycare center later released a statement, saying an HVAC fire was started, and no children or staff were injured as a result of the blaze.

"We are thankful no one was hurt when our center's HVAC system caught fire this evening. Thanks to their training, our teachers and staff were able to act quickly and calmly as they helped all of the children safely evacuate our building. We're grateful for their swift action.

Our center will be closed until further notice while we assess the damages and make repairs. We do have room at nearby KinderCare centers for Wexford families and staff while the Wexford center is closed. We'll contact all of our families over the weekend to talk with them about their transfer options."