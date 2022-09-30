Watch CBS News
Local News

Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers assess damage, begins cleanup

By Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers cleaning up after Hurricane Ian 01:49

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. 

Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor.  

snapshot-12.jpg
KDKA

He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater.  

Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal.  

And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.  

Chris Hoffman
Chris Hoffman - KDKA

Chris is an award-winning reporter who started with KDKA in May 2019. He is thrilled to tell your stories in his hometown!

First published on September 30, 2022 / 6:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.