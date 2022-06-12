Hunting licenses go on sale June 13
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for hunters.
Hunting licenses go on sale tomorrow, June 13. The new license year begins July 1.
Prices remain unchanged, but there is a discounted hunting license available to hunter-trapper education instructors.
Instructors who are Pennsylvania residents can purchase a general hunting license for just one dollar, plus $1.97 in administrative fees.
