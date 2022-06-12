Watch CBS News
Hunting licenses go on sale June 13

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for hunters.

Hunting licenses go on sale tomorrow, June 13. The new license year begins July 1.

Prices remain unchanged, but there is a discounted hunting license available to hunter-trapper education instructors.

Instructors who are Pennsylvania residents can purchase a general hunting license for just one dollar, plus $1.97 in administrative fees.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 5:19 PM

