Hunter finds human remains in Lawrence County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Lawrence County. 

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to a wooded area near State Route 422 in Pulaski Township on Tuesday around 4 p.m. after a hunter discovered human remains. 

The remains haven't been identified, and police did not release any more information. 

State police said they're continuing to investigate. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

