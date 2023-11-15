Hunter finds human remains in Lawrence County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Lawrence County.
Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to a wooded area near State Route 422 in Pulaski Township on Tuesday around 4 p.m. after a hunter discovered human remains.
The remains haven't been identified, and police did not release any more information.
State police said they're continuing to investigate.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
