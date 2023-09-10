Watch CBS News
Hundreds turn out to walk for a cure at the Pittsburgh Walk to Defeat ALS

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Walk to Defeat ALS draws hundreds
Pittsburgh Walk to Defeat ALS draws hundreds 00:49

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People were walking with a purpose at Point State Park on Saturday morning for the annual Pittsburgh Walk to Defeat ALS. 

Hundreds turned out to raise money to go toward a treatment and eventually a cure. 

ALS is a deadly neurodegenerative disease where a person's brain loses connection with their muscles. 

It's a cause that many are passionate about and with each walk, researchers get closer to finding a cure. 

"We bring everybody here to not just raise money for the services and care that we're providing but to raise awareness and education for ALS," said Managing Director of Development for the ALS Association. "So people know what we're doing and will join us and support the cause." 

Even though the walk is behind us, you can still donate. 

Right now, the event has raised more than $360,000. 

First published on September 10, 2023 / 9:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

