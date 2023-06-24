Hundreds turn out for Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma annual run and walk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds gathered Saturday for the Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma annual run and walk. The event raised over $250,000 in the fight against sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Sarcoma is not a cancer diagnosis that anyone wants to hear from their doctor, but thanks to fundraising events like the one Saturday in North Park, the tide is turning on this once-fatal disease.

Everyone at the event has been impacted in some way by sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects bone and connective tissues. Some running and walking were survivors. And others were stepping off with a purpose, remembering loved ones who lost their battle with this cancer.

Dr. Mark Goodman is not only an oncologist, but the Board President of Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma. He says that since this organization started fundraising in 2011, they have donated over $2 million for sarcoma research.

But as great as that number is, he says there is plenty more work to be done.

"There is a recognition in this business that you're like Babe Ruth. You hit a lot of home runs, but you also have the record for strikeouts. We have not gotten to the point where we are curing 90 to 95% of patients, which is why we support research," Goodman said.

Kurt Weiss got a bone sarcoma when he was just 15 years old. And through his battle with sarcoma as a kid, he became inspired and made the illness his field of study as an adult. Today, he says, he is a proud survivor, surgeon, and scientist, grateful for all who come out to events like this one.

"It makes me feel very gratified and very happy that we are moving the needle on sarcoma research. These are super rare diseases, and there aren't going to be that many cases of sarcoma in the United States. So, when we find a couple thousand Pittsburghers that care enough to put in their sweet equity with us today, it feels terrific," Weiss added.

If you missed Saturday's event and want to get involved, you can.

Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma is always accepting donations, and you can find out more information about Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma by clicking this link.