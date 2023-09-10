Hundreds turn out for conceal carry permit event

On Saturday at the North Fayette Township Community Center, hundreds of people came out to get their license to carry a concealed weapon.

All that was needed was a valid PA ID, properly filled-out paperwork, and $20 in cash.

Getting a license like this is usually done during normal business hours at the Allegheny County Courthouse during the week. But Mike Manko, the Communications Director for the sheriff's office, says not everyone can fit that time into their schedules, and he says the response to these satellite events on the weekends is very positive.

"It's all about the convenience," said Manko. "Being able to do it on your time and not necessarily have to take off a day of work or interrupt what you are doing during the week to get downtown."

Pennsylvania state law penalizes any person who carries a concealed weapon on their person or in their car without a license. That's why officials encourage responsible gun ownership and folks to get such a license. And once you have it, it's good for five years.

Along with issuing licenses, the sheriff's office was also collecting for Project D.U.M.P., the department's opioid reduction program. Deputies were on-site taking in expired and unused medications for proper disposal.

"It is never a good idea to keep unused medication in the house or expired medication in the house," Manko said. "It is always better to make sure it's disposed of properly, and the easy way to do that is to bring it to a police station or to bring it to an event like this."

The next license-to-carry event will take place in Monroeville on Oct. 21. For more information on this next event, click here.