Hundreds of items from former Greensburg state prison up for online auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From tools to steel bars, there's an online auction going on right now featuring items from the former state prison in Greensburg.

There are more than 600 items available in the auction and some of the items with the most bids so far include a vinyl shed, a machinery sign.

The highest bids for those items are currently less than $20.

Perhaps you're doing a bathroom renovation and you're tight on space. If that's the case and you're interested, stainless steel sink/toilet combinations are an option.

A virtual auction is set to take place with various items from the former Greensburg State Correctional Institution in Hempfield Township. Bill Anderson Auctioneers, LLC

Right now they're cheap, with the starting bid at just $5.

The online auction will run through May 21 and if you do purchase any items, they must be picked up in person.