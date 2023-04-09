Hundreds of children join in 'Helicopter Easter Egg Drop' in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - Hundreds of kids had their Easter baskets in hand yesterday and they were able to fill them up in one of the more unique ways you'll ever see.

They watched as thousands of Easter eggs dropped from the sky in Murrysville at the Bella Terra Stables.

It was their first-ever "Helicopter Easter Egg Drop" and quite the crowd gathered to watch in awe as the eggs fell from the sky.

Organizers said 5,000 eggs were dropped from the chopper and that was on top of the 5,000 that were already placed in the field.

"We love partnering with them and we also want to give back to the community and do something different and fun in a unique way," said John Marzullo, the team lead at Compass Real Estate who helped with the event.

Bella Terra Stables is an equestrian center that aids children in crisis.

Along with the egg hunt, families could also meet horses on the farm and learn more about the stables' mission.