Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh warns public of scam posing as HARP fundraiser

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is warning people of a scam that is claiming to be a fundraiser for the rescue.

According to HARP, the fake event is called the "Humane Hearts Gala: A Night of Compassion and Giving." It also claims to be hosted at the HARP's East Side Shelter.

In a statement, HARP said, "[We] would like to emphasize that this event is entirely fabricated and has no connection to the activities or operations of our reputable animal shelter."

They have said they are investigating the source of the fake event.

The Humane Animal Rescue is reminding people that events hosted and/or sponsored by them can be found on their official channels.

That includes Facebook, X (Formerly Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and of course their website.

They are also encouraging anyone who comes across a suspicious event to alert them via social media or the website so they can combat the spread of misinformation.