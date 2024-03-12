Watch CBS News
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting St. Patrick's Day-themed adoption event

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting a "Happy St. Paw-trick's" dog adoption event to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

From Tuesday, March 12 through Sunday, March 17, potential adopters can visit the shelters to find the perfect cuddly companion.

In the spirit of the holiday, adopters can pick a lucky four-leaf clover to reveal special adoption discounts for dogs older than 6 months, per a media release.

Pet adoption includes all of the following:

  • Spaying/neutering
  • Vaccinations appropriate for their age at the time of adoption
  • Microchipping
  • Basic health check
  • Flea and tick protection
  • Dogs 6 months or older are tested for heartworm

For more information and to view profiles of pets available for adoption, visit Humane Animal Rescue's website.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 6:40 AM EDT

