Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh pup to represent Penguins in Stanley Pup

Something Good: Rebel the pup is representing the Pittsburgh Penguins on 'Stanley Pup'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Pittsburgh Penguins are not in contention for the Stanley Cup this playoff season, they are represented in a new competition – the first-ever Stanley Pup.

Created by the NHL, in partnership with Petco Love, all 32 teams in the league have a rescue dog from their city to represent them.

(Photo Courtesy: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh)

For the Penguins, it's Rebel, a 6-year-old mixed breed, up for adoption at the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. Rebel loves adventures and exploring. She has even donated blood to save her fellow rescue pets.

If you are interested in adopting Rebel or any of the pets at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, head over to their website.

The dogs were picked from animal shelters and rescues across the country with the goal of supporting local pet adoption.

Several NHL players will appear during the show, including Anze Kopitar from the Los Angeles Kings and Tom Wilson from the Washington Capitals. John Tortorella, the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, will also be there.

The shelter pups representing the 16 teams that qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs have all been giving special names like Alex Ofetchkin, Auston Mattchews, Nathan MacKibble, Joe Pawvelski, Sergei Bobruffsky, Adam Foxhound, Connor McDoodle, Anders Leash, David Pupstrnak and Nikita Poocherov.

The premiere of Stanley Pup will be this Friday at 8 p.m. on NHL Network. For more information, visit the Petco Love website here.

The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers face off in game one of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday.