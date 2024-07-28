Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers to team up for training camp donation drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is teaming up with the Pittsburgh Steelers to host a donation drive during Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

The donation drive takes place on Wednesday, July 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Interested donors are asked to bring pet food, toys, bedding, and cleaning supplies to the donation site next to Chuck Noll Field.

"We're ready to blitz the field with donations and make a big play for our animals," said Christi Robinette, Board Chair of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. "With the support of the Steelers and their amazing fans, we're confident we can score big and provide for the animals in our care as well as those in our community."

For more information about the donation drive and a list of needed items, click here.