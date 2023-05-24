Watch CBS News
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts pet supply distribution event on 1-4-3 Day

By Kym Gable

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh held a pet supply distribution event on 1-4-3 Day.  

The organization handed out donated items to families in need of a little help taking care of their pets. It's called Ellie's Attic and the event supplied hundreds of items at no cost. 

William Green has several dogs and a cat at home.  

"This event right here, it's so good for the community. It's great," he said.  

Ellie's Attic is an offshoot of Ellie's Pet Food Pantry, a safety net program that helps keep pets out of shelters and safe at home.

HARP's Michele Frennier said, "We know the best place for a pet is in a loving home, but sometimes pet owners may be facing some challenges."  

Volunteers from Tri-State Office Furniture also donated their time to the event. 

