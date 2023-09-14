New mobile health clinic aims to help Pittsburgh-area pets and their owners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The new mobile unit from Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh made its first outing on Thursday as part of a new program offered in partnership with Allegheny Health Network.

The Humane Health Coalition is a first-of-its-kind program that seeks to keep healthy pets and people together. The mobile clinic is staffed by caregivers to provide low- to no-cost veterinary care services, as well as health care and support services for pet owners.

"We're trying to bring pets and people the care they need, where they need it," said Dr. Ariella Samson, the assistant executive director of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. "So we know that right now, there's a huge issue with access to care, people finding transportation and people being able to get on public transportation and Lyft, so we are going out into the community to offer both pet health care and human health care."

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said the clinics are primarily intended for underserved people who face financial hardships and other challenges like housing instability and limited access to care, which makes it hard to have a pet.

The mobile unit is called "M.O.V.E.S," which stands for "Medical – Outreach – Veterinary – Essential – Support." It's outfitted with an anesthesia and surgical unit, an exam table, wet sink, diagnostic equipment and built-in animal cages.

It's first stop was in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood.