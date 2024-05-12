Watch CBS News
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts second annual Barks and Brews event

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The east side of Pittsburgh was the place to be on Saturday when the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted its second annual Barks and Brews event. 

HARP used the event as a way to bring more attention to the animal rescue and Saturday's event featured a handful of local breweries and food trucks from local restaurants. 

It also included plenty of chances to meet some of HARP's adoptable pets all the while learning about the important work the rescue does in the Pittsburgh community. 

"We have 9 breweries here, a few food trucks, but again lots of people coming out, we've managed to escape the raindrops, so folks are having fun, but again also learning about all the work Humane Animal Rescue does and raise some money to help continue those programs," said Michele Frennier Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Director of Marketing. 

If you were unable to make the event yesterday, HARP said there are still plenty of ways to donate, volunteer, and even adopt a new furry friend. 

You can learn more on their website at this link

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on May 12, 2024 / 8:55 AM EDT

