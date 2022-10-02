Watch CBS News
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.

Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.

The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.

There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.

For more information on the event, click here.

