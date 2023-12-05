Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to host holiday-themed pet adoption event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh will host its Happy Paw-lidays pet adoption event this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, at both the East Side and North Side shelter locations.

The organization will also offer a 25% discount on adoption fees for adult animals six months or older to guests who donate an item to Ellie's Pet Pantry, per a media release from Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given vaccinations appropriate for their age at the time of adoption and given flea and tick protection. In addition, dogs six months or older are tested for heartworm.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9, there will be holiday-themed festivities, including treats and refreshments, photo opportunities and a visit from Santa.

Anyone interested in the adoption event is encouraged to bring items such as dog and cat food, pet treats, toys and other such necessities. Donated goods will be used at both shelters as well as for pets and owners in need in the local community.