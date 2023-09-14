Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh helps pet owners in need with monthly distribution event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As higher prices impact man and his best friend, the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is lending a paw to help pet owners in need.

The monthly Ellie's Attic distribution event took place on Wednesday and the rescue gave away pet food and new or gently used pet supplies such as collars, leashes, crates, and beds all for free.

It took place at HARP's east side campus on Hamilton Avenue.

Organizers with the animal rescue said they understand many pet owners are facing challenges as well as financial insecurity right now.

"We know pet supplies can be expensive, and times are tough for a lot of people right now, so to be able to provide supplies for people in need, it's a great joy for us, and people who donate also love to see their things go to good use," said Sandra Smith, the director of community programs.

The event happens every month and if you want to help HARP with their charitable efforts, you can donate new or gently used pet supplies at any time by dropping them off at their east side and north side facilities.