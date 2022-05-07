Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh halves dog adoption fee for Mother's Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Still stumped about what to get mom for Mother's Day? How does adding a new member to your family sound?

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is cutting dog adoption fees in half this weekend, saying they urgently need adopters. If you wanted to give an adult dog a loving home, it'll cost $100 instead of the usual $200.

The rescue says they have an "abundance" of pups looking for love because there's been an increase in animals coming in, especially strays. They say with the warmer weather, more animals are outside and may escape.

Michele Frennier with the rescue says they have dogs in all sizes and ages looking for their perfect families.

"Our adoption teams are really great when folks come in and are looking for an animal, finding out what their lifestyle may be -- do they have children, do they have other pets? So they really determine what works best in their home," said Frennier.

If you're interested in adopting a dog this weekend, you can either head to the rescue's East Side and North Side locations or see the dogs available on their website. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The discount fee doesn't apply to puppies.

And if you already have a furry member of your family celebrating Mother's Day with you, the rescue says the wave of strays coming in is a good reminder to get your pets microchipped so if you do get separated, you can be reunited.