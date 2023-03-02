Remains found in New Castle identified as Christopher Story, who was reported missing in 2013

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Human remains found in New Castle have been identified as a man who was reporting missing in 2013.

New Castle police said skeletal remains found in a wooded area in Taylor Township have been Identified as Christopher Story. He has been missing since Aug. 11, 2013.

Police said crews "recovered the skeletal remains over the past several weeks."

"The NCPD has continued to aggressively investigate this case since that date attempting to find Chris Story and determine what happened to him," the police said in a release Wednesday.

The coroner has not determined a cause and manner of death. The remains will be sent to the FBI for forensic testing, police said.