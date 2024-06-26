Watch CBS News
Human remains found in the Shenango River Reservoir

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

CLARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mercer County Coroner's Office along with the City of Hermitage Police Department are investigating after partial human remains were found within the Shenango River Reservoir. 

According to the coroner's office, the remains were found around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

While they do not know how long the remains were in the water before being found, they will be subjected to forensic testing. 

The identity and cause of death have yet to be determined. 

Meanwhile, search, rescue, and recovers have been request via the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency to search the area to find additional remains that may be in the reservoir. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 26, 2024 / 8:56 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

