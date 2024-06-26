Human remains found in the Shenango River Reservoir

CLARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mercer County Coroner's Office along with the City of Hermitage Police Department are investigating after partial human remains were found within the Shenango River Reservoir.

According to the coroner's office, the remains were found around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

While they do not know how long the remains were in the water before being found, they will be subjected to forensic testing.

The identity and cause of death have yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, search, rescue, and recovers have been request via the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency to search the area to find additional remains that may be in the reservoir.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.