Huey Lewis joins Michael Keaton as part of 'Wings Over Water' at the Carnegie Science Center

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Huey Lewis provides music to Wings Over Water
Huey Lewis provides music to Wings Over Water 00:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wings Over Water, an IMAX film narrated by Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton opened at Carnegie Science Center on Thursday.

Keaton wasn't the only big name who lent his voice to the project.

Rock and roll legend Huey Lewis also helped contribute to the music of the film.

Wings Over Water addresses the importance of wetlands. 

"These prairie areas are home to 70-percent of North American birds and last year, think everything's peachy-keen, imagine this: 50 years ago, there were some 3 billion more birds than there are today, so this is important stuff we're talking about here," Lewis said.

Wings Over Water is showing in the Rango's Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center from now through October 30.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 4:43 AM

