How you can help out for this weekend's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In every neighborhood and in every town, there are families where the lack of food is an issue and this weekend you have a chance to help in a small way.

At the Northside Common Ministries Food Bank, people are able to shop for free to get food to help feed themselves and their families -- and the food that helps stock the food bank comes by way of generosity.

Postal carriers on Saturday will go door to door bringing your mail and collecting donations for the food bank.

It makes the carriers' jobs a lot more challenging, but the smiles on the other end speak for themselves.

If you'd like to donate, place a box or can of non-perishable food next to your mailbox and the carrier will do the rest!

If it's raining, you're asking to put your donation in a plastic bag.

This is a nationwide campaign, but donations will be distributed among local resources.