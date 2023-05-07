How to spot signs of a stroke

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly 800,000 people suffer a stroke every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And believe it or not, many don't know the signs of this potentially deadly and debilitating condition.

"It's critically important that people of all ages recognize that stroke can happen to them," said Dr. Andrew Russman, Medical Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Cleveland Clinic.

The signs are subtle, but there are a few ways to spot a stroke.

Is the person having trouble with balance? Do they have blurred or double vision? Is their face numb or are they having difficulty speaking?

If a person is having any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately because time is of the essence when it comes to treating a stroke.

"This is not a situation when you're having those symptoms where you want to drive yourself to the emergency department or drive a loved one. You've got to call 911 and get the care you need from the experts in the emergency department," Dr. Russman added.

There are some risk factors that put you at higher risk for stroke.

Some include high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, smoking, being obese, and having diabetes.