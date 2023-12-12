Coat or no coat? How to dress your pets when the temperatures outside drop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When the temperatures dip and the winter wind bites, we layer up and cover everything we can.

Many pets get layered up, too, for a walk on a winter day.

But is that necessary, or do we just think it is?

When everything is getting salted, veterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson loves the shoes that are made for dogs, assuming you can get them to wear them.

As for coats, that could be a different story.

There is a significant difference between the wolf-like dogs and your average house pet.

"These dogs are indoors most of the year, so their coats don't develop like the wolves do when they're outdoors. They get that thick undercoat, which keeps them warm all winter long," Dr. Hutchinson said.

That said, despite all the dogs you see sporting outerwear, coats may not be necessary.

"If you're out for a walk, I don't think that you need those coats. I like them. I think that they look great. You know, people get some designer jackets for their pets, and I think it's fun. But do they need them? No, they don't need them."

And they may not like them.

"Usually, they just start taking it off. They just start pawing at it, and you're trying to get that quick picture, you know, keep the sunglasses on, keep the hat on, keep the cape on or whatever it is you're putting on. They just follow their signs. If they don't like it, they don't like it."

He says the same may be true for costumes.

"You know, some of them don't like those costumes; they can be a little bit restrictive, and they'd prefer their birthday suit. So, let's pay attention to that. I know some animals seem to not care, and that might be fun for the owners and maybe the dog."

Dr. Mike says there's a reason most animals that get dressed up are dogs.

"Cats are gonna have something to say about it. I think they're a little smarter," Dr. Hutchinson said with a chuckle.

Overall, Dr. Mike says if the temperatures are in the 40s, it's rather unnecessary, but when it gets down in the 20s and your walk is going to last a while, they'll probably be fine, but it may make you feel better.

Can you overheat your dog by putting them in a coat?

Dr. Mike says he's never heard of that happening. Dogs pant to cool down, so if you start seeing panting, It's a sign they might be getting hot, but in the cool air, they will cool down quickly.