How to deal with 'Christmas tree syndrome' amid the holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tis the season for 'Christmas tree syndrome,' the time of year when allergy sufferers pay the price for bringing the spirit of Christmas into their home.

KDKA's John Shumway reports that it's a real thing and can make things miserable.

This is far from an epidemic of sneezing, but it can take the fun out of the holidays.

If you find yourself reaching for a tissue more than the wrapping paper, there's a reason, but it's probably not the pine tree pollen.

Dr. Devon Preston from the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Russell Traister from Allegheny Health Network say that many people assume it's the tree itself causing the problem.

"A lot of times when people say they're allergic to Christmas trees, I suspect it's due to some of the molds on the tree," Dr. Traister said.

The grabbing for a tissue also tends to happen around artificial trees because they have accumulated a lot of dust while they were in storage.

Then there are the poinsettias, the holly, and the mistletoe, which out the fragrance in Christmas.

"Strong fragrances can really be an irritant in people's noses and caused a lot of issues," Dr. Traister said.

Dr. Preston says if you haven't put up your real tree yet, it's probably best to rinse it off with a significant amount of water and kind of shake it out in order to remove some of the excess allergens and irritants.

If your tree is up and you're suffering, Dr. Traister says that an antihistamine is not going to hurt and might help with itchy or watery eyes.

If there is mold on the tree or on the decorations, the issues won't get better unless you get rid of the spores.