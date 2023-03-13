How Pennsylvania banks compare to Silicon Valley Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How sudden and surprising was Silicon Valley Bank's failure Friday, even to close observers? One way to answer that question: The bank wasn't mentioned even once in Thursday morning editions of The Wall Street Journal.

Now, as the world goes to sleep Sunday night with concerns about "contagion" referring for the first time in years not to a literal virus but to the possibility of more bank failures, experts and consumers alike are trying to figure out what's next.

First and most important: Anyone with less than $250,000 in any bank account insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, is protected even if that person's bank fails. Account holders in that situation at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) were always going to have full access to their money Monday morning, even before Federal officials announced Sunday night protection for all SVB account holders, regardless of how much is in their accounts.

For anyone wondering how many people have more than $250,000 in a bank account (money that was unprotected at SVB and that remains unprotected at other banks) the answer at most banks– but not at SVB – is not too many.

Just 6% of money on domestic deposit at SVB was protected by FDIC insurance as of Dec. 31, 2002, according to a CBS News analysis of FDIC data. By contrast, at all Pennsylvania-based banks, the equivalent insured-funds figures ranged from 36% at Republic Bank in Philadelphia – six times the SVB figure – to fully 95% at Somerset Trust. In other words, nearly all the money there is under the $250,000 FDIC threshold.

At Pennsylvania's largest bank and America's sixth-largest, Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank, the figure is 55%.

SVB was America's 16th largest bank, ranked by deposits, based on U.S. Federal Reserve data. Republic Bank is the 209th largest. Somerset Trust is the 477th largest.

The equivalent figures for all 71 Pennsylvania deposit banks with branches are in the chart below.

"SVB was unusual in its heavy reliance on uninsured deposits by a concentrated group of VCs [venture-capital firms] and startups," former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair told CBS News Sunday. "Once a few started to run, they encouraged others. Word spread fast."

Banks profit by taking some of the money on deposit and lending it to other people and businesses, charging them interest. So banks rarely have enough money on hand to give all depositors all their money at once, but that's rarely a problem because depositors rarely demand so much money at once. When they do, it's called a "bank run." Bank runs helped bring about the great depression – which, in turn, led to the creation of the FDIC to restore consumer confidence in banks.

SVB's failure was the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history, behind the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual Bank. Hundreds of American banks failed during the 2008-09 global financial crisis. By contrast, not one American bank failed in all of 2021 and 2022.

On Sunday, a second bank – New York's Signature Bank – failed. Sure enough, just 11% of Signature Bank's money on deposit was FDIC insured, among the lowest figures of any American bank other than SVB's 6%.

As for other "regional banks," as banks such as SVB are often called?

"Most regional banks have a diverse set of depositors: households who remain below insured limits or loyal institutions that have longstanding, multiple-product relationships with the bank," Bair said. "These 'core' deposits are not prone to run."

Here are all Pennsylvania deposit banks with branches, ranked by size and showing the percentage of their deposited funds covered by FDIC insurance, with SVB also listed for comparison:

Nat'l rank by total deposits Bank name Location in Pennsylvania Percentage of domestic deposits FDIC insured 6 PNC Bank Pittsburgh 55% 16 Silicon Valley Bank Santa Clara, Calif. 6% 50 FNB Pittsburgh 54% 72 Fulton Bank Lancaster 67% 86 Customers Bank Phoenixville 51% 137 First Commonwealth Bank Indiana 74% 151 S&T Bank Indiana 66% 177 Univest Souderton 46% 209 Republic Bank Philadelphia 36% 222 CNB Bank Clearfield 61% 248 Mid Penn Bank Millersburg 58% 294 Peoples Security Bank Scranton 91% 346 Orrstown Bank Shippensburg 80% 388 ACNB Bank Gettysburg 86% 394 C&N Wellsboro 66% 409 Fidelity Bank Dunmore 55% 417 First Citizens Community Bank Mansfield 61% 432 PeoplesBank York 81% 457 Meridian Bank Paoli 52% 464 Wayne Bank Honesdale 89% 477 Somerset Trust Somerset 95% 479 NexTier Bank Kittanning 48% 506 Ephrata National Bank Ephrata 77% 534 FNCB Bank Dunmore 73% 539 F&M Trust Chambersburg 92% 551 QNB Quakertown 66% 555 Embassy Bank Bethlehem 62% 608 Jersey Shore State Bank Williamsport 57% 623 Community Bank Carmichaels 71% 642 AmeriServ Bank Johnstown 71% 644 1st Summit Bank Johnstown 68% 656 First Keystone Community Bank Berwick 55% 677 Kish Bank Belleville 83% 690 The First National Bank & Trust Newtown 78% 740 LinkBank Camp Hill 65% 745 Bank of Bird-in-Hand Bird in Hand 75% 802 Malvern Bank Paoli 74% 828 First Northern Bank and Trust Palmerton 69% 853 The Dime Bank Honesdale 75% 878 First Columbia Bank & Trust Bloomsburg 88% 889 American Bank Allentown 69% 891 Honesdale National Bank Honesdale 77% 936 Jonestown Bank and Trust Jonestown 82% 967 Juniata Valley Bank Mifflintown 82% 1013 Atlantic Community Bankers Bank Camp Hill 44% 1019 Traditions Bank York 74% 1094 Pennian Bank Mifflintown 75% 1119 Northumberland National Bank Northumberland 79% 1206 Muncy Bank & Trust Mucny 72% 1233 New Tripoli Bank New Tripoli 75% 1241 Woodlands Bank Williamsport 69% 1242 Mauch Chunk Trust Company Jim Thorpe 74% 1367 Susquehanna Community Bank West Milton 70% 1374 Mercer County State Bank Sandy Lake 81% 1378 Luzerne Bank Luzerne 75% 1386 Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Mifflinburg 76% 1387 PS Bank Wyalusing 77% 1444 First Resource Bank Exton 77% 1449 Mars Bank Mars 68% 1549 Neffs National Bank Neffs 84% 1589 Community State Bank Orbisonia 91% 1592 Asian Bank Philadelphia 66% 1615 Hamlin Bank & Trust Smethport 85% 1675 Victory Bank Limerick 68% 1704 Commercial Bank & Trust Latrobe 84% 1781 Marion Center Bank Indiana 88% 1827 Fleetwood Bank Fleetwood 88% 1858 Bank of Landisburg Landisburg 83% 1905 First United National Bank Fryburg 81% 1926 Elderton State Bank Elderton 78% 1970 Hometown Bank Bedford 77% 2003 Hyperion Bank Philadelphia 54%

Source: CBS News analysis of Federal Reserve and FDIC data