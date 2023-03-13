How Pennsylvania banks compare to Silicon Valley Bank
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How sudden and surprising was Silicon Valley Bank's failure Friday, even to close observers? One way to answer that question: The bank wasn't mentioned even once in Thursday morning editions of The Wall Street Journal.
Now, as the world goes to sleep Sunday night with concerns about "contagion" referring for the first time in years not to a literal virus but to the possibility of more bank failures, experts and consumers alike are trying to figure out what's next.
First and most important: Anyone with less than $250,000 in any bank account insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, is protected even if that person's bank fails. Account holders in that situation at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) were always going to have full access to their money Monday morning, even before Federal officials announced Sunday night protection for all SVB account holders, regardless of how much is in their accounts.
For anyone wondering how many people have more than $250,000 in a bank account (money that was unprotected at SVB and that remains unprotected at other banks) the answer at most banks– but not at SVB – is not too many.
Just 6% of money on domestic deposit at SVB was protected by FDIC insurance as of Dec. 31, 2002, according to a CBS News analysis of FDIC data. By contrast, at all Pennsylvania-based banks, the equivalent insured-funds figures ranged from 36% at Republic Bank in Philadelphia – six times the SVB figure – to fully 95% at Somerset Trust. In other words, nearly all the money there is under the $250,000 FDIC threshold.
At Pennsylvania's largest bank and America's sixth-largest, Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank, the figure is 55%.
SVB was America's 16th largest bank, ranked by deposits, based on U.S. Federal Reserve data. Republic Bank is the 209th largest. Somerset Trust is the 477th largest.
The equivalent figures for all 71 Pennsylvania deposit banks with branches are in the chart below.
"SVB was unusual in its heavy reliance on uninsured deposits by a concentrated group of VCs [venture-capital firms] and startups," former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair told CBS News Sunday. "Once a few started to run, they encouraged others. Word spread fast."
Banks profit by taking some of the money on deposit and lending it to other people and businesses, charging them interest. So banks rarely have enough money on hand to give all depositors all their money at once, but that's rarely a problem because depositors rarely demand so much money at once. When they do, it's called a "bank run." Bank runs helped bring about the great depression – which, in turn, led to the creation of the FDIC to restore consumer confidence in banks.
SVB's failure was the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history, behind the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual Bank. Hundreds of American banks failed during the 2008-09 global financial crisis. By contrast, not one American bank failed in all of 2021 and 2022.
On Sunday, a second bank – New York's Signature Bank – failed. Sure enough, just 11% of Signature Bank's money on deposit was FDIC insured, among the lowest figures of any American bank other than SVB's 6%.
As for other "regional banks," as banks such as SVB are often called?
"Most regional banks have a diverse set of depositors: households who remain below insured limits or loyal institutions that have longstanding, multiple-product relationships with the bank," Bair said. "These 'core' deposits are not prone to run."
Here are all Pennsylvania deposit banks with branches, ranked by size and showing the percentage of their deposited funds covered by FDIC insurance, with SVB also listed for comparison:
Nat'l rank by total deposits
Bank name
Location in Pennsylvania
Percentage of domestic deposits FDIC insured
6
PNC Bank
Pittsburgh
55%
16
Silicon Valley Bank
Santa Clara, Calif.
6%
50
FNB
Pittsburgh
54%
72
Fulton Bank
Lancaster
67%
86
Customers Bank
Phoenixville
51%
137
First Commonwealth Bank
Indiana
74%
151
S&T Bank
Indiana
66%
177
Univest
Souderton
46%
209
Republic Bank
Philadelphia
36%
222
CNB Bank
Clearfield
61%
248
Mid Penn Bank
Millersburg
58%
294
Peoples Security Bank
Scranton
91%
346
Orrstown Bank
Shippensburg
80%
388
ACNB Bank
Gettysburg
86%
394
C&N
Wellsboro
66%
409
Fidelity Bank
Dunmore
55%
417
First Citizens Community Bank
Mansfield
61%
432
PeoplesBank
York
81%
457
Meridian Bank
Paoli
52%
464
Wayne Bank
Honesdale
89%
477
Somerset Trust
Somerset
95%
479
NexTier Bank
Kittanning
48%
506
Ephrata National Bank
Ephrata
77%
534
FNCB Bank
Dunmore
73%
539
F&M Trust
Chambersburg
92%
551
QNB
Quakertown
66%
555
Embassy Bank
Bethlehem
62%
608
Jersey Shore State Bank
Williamsport
57%
623
Community Bank
Carmichaels
71%
642
AmeriServ Bank
Johnstown
71%
644
1st Summit Bank
Johnstown
68%
656
First Keystone Community Bank
Berwick
55%
677
Kish Bank
Belleville
83%
690
The First National Bank & Trust
Newtown
78%
740
LinkBank
Camp Hill
65%
745
Bank of Bird-in-Hand
Bird in Hand
75%
802
Malvern Bank
Paoli
74%
828
First Northern Bank and Trust
Palmerton
69%
853
The Dime Bank
Honesdale
75%
878
First Columbia Bank & Trust
Bloomsburg
88%
889
American Bank
Allentown
69%
891
Honesdale National Bank
Honesdale
77%
936
Jonestown Bank and Trust
Jonestown
82%
967
Juniata Valley Bank
Mifflintown
82%
1013
Atlantic Community Bankers Bank
Camp Hill
44%
1019
Traditions Bank
York
74%
1094
Pennian Bank
Mifflintown
75%
1119
Northumberland National Bank
Northumberland
79%
1206
Muncy Bank & Trust
Mucny
72%
1233
New Tripoli Bank
New Tripoli
75%
1241
Woodlands Bank
Williamsport
69%
1242
Mauch Chunk Trust Company
Jim Thorpe
74%
1367
Susquehanna Community Bank
West Milton
70%
1374
Mercer County State Bank
Sandy Lake
81%
1378
Luzerne Bank
Luzerne
75%
1386
Mifflinburg Bank & Trust
Mifflinburg
76%
1387
PS Bank
Wyalusing
77%
1444
First Resource Bank
Exton
77%
1449
Mars Bank
Mars
68%
1549
Neffs National Bank
Neffs
84%
1589
Community State Bank
Orbisonia
91%
1592
Asian Bank
Philadelphia
66%
1615
Hamlin Bank & Trust
Smethport
85%
1675
Victory Bank
Limerick
68%
1704
Commercial Bank & Trust
Latrobe
84%
1781
Marion Center Bank
Indiana
88%
1827
Fleetwood Bank
Fleetwood
88%
1858
Bank of Landisburg
Landisburg
83%
1905
First United National Bank
Fryburg
81%
1926
Elderton State Bank
Elderton
78%
1970
Hometown Bank
Bedford
77%
2003
Hyperion Bank
Philadelphia
54%
Source: CBS News analysis of Federal Reserve and FDIC data
