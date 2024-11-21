How much snow will the Pittsburgh area get? Maps show forecasted accumulation.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh area's first flakes of the season have already arrived, but the impactful snow will take over late Thursday night and Friday morning. This will not be a big snow for everyone, but everyone will get in on some flakes.

When will it snow in the Pittsburgh area?

Thursday night, any rain that is left over will transition to scattered snow showers. These shouldn't be too intense, but there could be some slick spots as temperatures fall to the freezing point.

Before sunrise Friday, the steadiest snow will begin to fly. This could leave some quick, slushy coatings on area roadways. The most intense snow will, however, be in the ridges.

By mid-morning, most of the lower elevations will see the precipitation transition to just rain showers. Any meager accumulations seen in the lower elevations will be washed away in the rain.

The ridges will continue to see snow showers through the day Friday, as their elevation will keep temperatures cold enough for snow. Significant snow totals are possible, and travel to, from and through the ridges could become difficult.

How much snow will the Pittsburgh area get?

Maps show Somerset getting 7.8 inches of snow accumulation, while Cambria could see 9.2 inches. The totals taper off as you head east, with 1.9 inches forecasted in Uniontown, 1.5 inches in Greensburg and 2.8 inches in Indiana. Areas east of that will see less than an inch of accumulation.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. on Saturday for the higher elevations of Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Parts of Preston and Tucker counties are also covered under the warning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Friday for Fayette, Westmoreland and Indiana counties. It also affects Marion and Monongalia counties in West Virginia.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Laurel Highlands braces for inches of snow

It's been a while since the Laurel Highlands have had to deal with a snowstorm, but most people are taking the incoming inclement weather in stride.

All day long, plow trucks in Ligonier Township were busy coming and going, filling up with road salt and prepping for whatever the weather may bring Thursday night and all day Friday.

"Oh we are ready," said Mike Strelic, the township manager for Ligonier Township. "We have been prepped for a couple of weeks now and we are doing the last-minute preps today, just making sure everything works, because we don't want to have to fix it on the roadside at 3 a.m. in the snow. So we are ready to go."

Ligonier Township has seven trucks that will cover 85 miles of roads. Strelic says they aren't pre-treating the roads, but they will be out as soon as the temperatures drop and the weather moves in.

Over at the Agway Garden Center on West Main Street in Ligonier, they are stocked up and ready for snow.

Alex Cairnes, the store manager, said that people have been coming in since Monday, getting ready for the weather and he says there are three things everyone seems to want.

"Wood pellets, propane and rock salt," said Cairnes. "Those are the top three sellers."

And just down the street from the Agway, the crews from PennDOT District 12 were loading salt, preparing for the anticipated winter battle.

"We maintain in District 12, which encompasses Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. We maintain around 8,100 snow miles of state roads," said Laina Aquiline, the press officer for PennDOT District 12. "Our winter budget this year is $16.1 million and last year we used 36,000 tons of salt and based on last year's numbers and what we anticipate this year, it will be around the same amount."

Above all, PennDOT says safety is key and motorists should make sure that they have full tanks of gas, proper tread on their tires and everyone should give themselves more time to get where they are going.

And if you want to know where PennDOT plows are going or where they have been, you can follow their track online at 511PA.com.